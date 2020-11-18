Betty Jean Williams

Hawthorne - Betty Jean Williams, 77 of Hawthorne, transitioned on November 14, 2020. A retired Dietary Tech at Shands Hospital, she's a member of Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, Hawthorne, FL. She leaves to cherish her memories, husband of 46 years, Clyde Roger Williams; a son, Derrick Collins (Lisa) of Hawthorne; 3 daughters, Donna Franklin (Cleveland) of Atlanta, GA, Tanaka Booker (Alex) of Gainesville, and Letica Williams of Hawthorne; 17 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren; a brother, Henry Slater (Cylinthia) of Hawthorne; 3 sisters, Edna Williams of Bradenton, FL, Deloris Collier and Marion McGruder, both of Hawthorne; 3 aunts, Emma Nichols, Dorothy Glasper, both of Hawthorne and Alice Sheffield of Gainesville, FL; and other relatives and friends.

Graveside Funeral Service will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Hawthorne Cemetery, Hawthorne, FL, Rev. Carl Gadson is officiating. Viewing Friday 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home. The cortege will form 9:15 a.m. at the home of Letica Williams. MASK & SOCIAL DISTANCING TO BE OBSERVED, PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF HAWTHORNE.



