1/1
Betty Lou Shelley Wadford
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WADFORD,
BETTY LOU SHELLEY
Betty Lou Shelley Wadford, of Homestead, FL, died on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at her home in Gainesville, FL. She was 89. She was born on January 13, 1931 in Homestead, Florida. She attended Florida City Elementary School, Homestead High School, received her Nursing Degree and had obtained her Real Estate License.
In 1958 she married Fredrick Jack Wadford III in Georgia. She had 3 children (Bill, Judy and Michelle). Betty worked as a nurse at the V.A. Hospital in Gainesville, FL and at Nursing/Senior Living Facilities in Gainesville, FL. Betty was a Red Cross LPN Volunteer. She was a Landlord/Real Estate Agent in Gainesville, FL and throughout the State of Florida. Betty owned a Fish Camp in Micanopy, FL which brought joy to her life and many others. Betty dedicated herself to her family and was passionate about her family Genealogy.
A beautiful soul, Betty was very knowledgeable, and enjoyed telling tales of 'Old Florida' to her family and friends. She will be greatly missed and was dearly loved. Betty is survived by her brother; Charles 'Bo' Jeffery and her children; William 'Bill' Simmons (Debbie), Judy A. Wadford Reed and Michelle J. Summers. Betty is survived by her grandchildren; Chase Summers (Priscilla), Anthony Summers (Kelly), Kimberly Burgess (Shannon), Kristina Summers (Michael), Lindsay Allen (Kage) and Nick Reed. Betty has 13 grandchildren and several great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Jack Wadford, her sister, Leola 'Tink' Paul and her parents, Rupert Malachi Shelley and Neelie Beatrice Roberts.
A memorial service organized by Forest Meadows will be held at the Forest Meadows Funeral Home located at 725 NW 23rd Ave Gainesville, FL 32609 on September 10, 2020 from 5pm-7pm. A funeral service organized by Forest Meadows will be held at Forest Meadows Mausoleum located at 4100 NW 39th Ave Gainesville, FL 32606 on September 11, 2020 from 2pm-3pm. Memorial donations may be made in Betty's name to Haven Hospice located in Gainesville, FL.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Memorial service
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Forest Meadows Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Funeral service
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Forest Meadows Mausoleum
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Forest Meadows Funeral Home
725 NW 23rd Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32609
(800) 958-2528
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gainesville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved