WADFORD,

BETTY LOU SHELLEY

Betty Lou Shelley Wadford, of Homestead, FL, died on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at her home in Gainesville, FL. She was 89. She was born on January 13, 1931 in Homestead, Florida. She attended Florida City Elementary School, Homestead High School, received her Nursing Degree and had obtained her Real Estate License.

In 1958 she married Fredrick Jack Wadford III in Georgia. She had 3 children (Bill, Judy and Michelle). Betty worked as a nurse at the V.A. Hospital in Gainesville, FL and at Nursing/Senior Living Facilities in Gainesville, FL. Betty was a Red Cross LPN Volunteer. She was a Landlord/Real Estate Agent in Gainesville, FL and throughout the State of Florida. Betty owned a Fish Camp in Micanopy, FL which brought joy to her life and many others. Betty dedicated herself to her family and was passionate about her family Genealogy.

A beautiful soul, Betty was very knowledgeable, and enjoyed telling tales of 'Old Florida' to her family and friends. She will be greatly missed and was dearly loved. Betty is survived by her brother; Charles 'Bo' Jeffery and her children; William 'Bill' Simmons (Debbie), Judy A. Wadford Reed and Michelle J. Summers. Betty is survived by her grandchildren; Chase Summers (Priscilla), Anthony Summers (Kelly), Kimberly Burgess (Shannon), Kristina Summers (Michael), Lindsay Allen (Kage) and Nick Reed. Betty has 13 grandchildren and several great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Jack Wadford, her sister, Leola 'Tink' Paul and her parents, Rupert Malachi Shelley and Neelie Beatrice Roberts.

A memorial service organized by Forest Meadows will be held at the Forest Meadows Funeral Home located at 725 NW 23rd Ave Gainesville, FL 32609 on September 10, 2020 from 5pm-7pm. A funeral service organized by Forest Meadows will be held at Forest Meadows Mausoleum located at 4100 NW 39th Ave Gainesville, FL 32606 on September 11, 2020 from 2pm-3pm. Memorial donations may be made in Betty's name to Haven Hospice located in Gainesville, FL.



