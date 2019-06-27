|
WILLIAMS, BETTY MAE, 92
Betty M. Williams of Johnson Crossroads transcended into a new dimension June 22, 2019. She's a retired CNA, vocalist, pianist and choir director and member of Trinity United Missionary Baptist Church, Hawthorne, FL. Survived by her son, Lonnie A. Evans (Asitia Camille); daughter, Alicia Williams; a sister, Berma Watson; 17 grands, 43 great grands, other relatives and sorrowing friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held 12 pm Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Trinity United Missionary Baptist Church, Dr. Clarence Woods is Pastor. Burial will be in Gilgal Cemetery. Viewing on Friday at Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home 4 pm - 7 pm. Family will meet at the church 11:30 am.
PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF HAWTHORNE www.pinkney-smithfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from June 27 to June 28, 2019