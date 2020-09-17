1/
BETTY MORGAN VALENTINE
1934 - 2020
Betty Morgan Valentine, 86, of Cross City, Florida made her heavenly flight to her eternal home to be reunited with her soul-mate on September 14, 2020.

Mrs. Valentine was born March 28, 1934 to J. P. and Gussie Morgan in Mayo, Florida, but had lived in the Cross City area for most of her life. She later married the love of her life, John L. "Buster" Valentine. They shared 66 wonderful years together. She retired from Liles Hardware after 37 years of service, and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Cross City.

Mrs. Valentine is survived by her daughters Marcy Fletcher (Tom), of Perry, Florida and Kim Wade of Cross City, Florida, her grandchildren Brandon Fletcher (Katie) of Perry, Florida, Ross Wade (Ashley), and Kory Wade both of Cross City, Florida, her great-grandchildren Bailey and Abbott Grace Fletcher and Jordyn and Kieran Wade, a host of nieces, nephews, and other extended family members. She was preceded in death by her husband John L. "Buster" Valentine, her brothers Edsel Morgan and Larry Morgan, and her sister JoAnn Sheppard

A funeral service will be held for Mrs. Valentine 3:00 PM Friday, September 18, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Cross City, with Pastor Mike Brown and Pastor David Downing officiating. Interment will follow in Cross City Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the First Baptist Church of Cross City.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City Chapel, with locations in Cross City 352-498-5400 and Chiefland 352-493-0050. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com

Published in Gainesville Sun from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
02:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Cross City
SEP
18
Funeral service
03:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Cross Cit
Funeral services provided by
Rick Gooding Funeral Home
16984 SE Highway 19
Cross City, FL 32628
352-498-5400
