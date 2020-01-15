Home

Williams-Thomas Funeral Homes Westarea
823 North West 143rd Street
Newberry, FL 32669
(352) 376-7556
Betty Philman Ergle Whitesides

Betty Philman Ergle Whitesides Obituary
WHITESIDES,
BETTY PHILMAN ERGLE
Betty Philman Ergle Whitesides, age 84, of Lake Butler, Florida ,for the last 6 years, passed away January 10, 2020. She was a lifelong resident of Gainesville. Mrs. Whitesides was born in Bell, Florida on March 26, 1935, where she lived with her parents Orlando and Agnes Philman.
Mrs. Whitesides moved to Gainesville when she was 8 years old and lived there for most of her life. She worked and retired at the University of Florida after 21 and a half years. She moved to Lake Butler around the end of 2013. Mrs. Whitesides resided with her daughter Linda Ergle Gibson. She loved to spend time with her family. She also loved to travel the U.S., even though she didn't like to fly - at first. She was a very spiritual woman.
She is survived by her children, Cathy (Donald) Conner of Lake Butler, Dale (Belinda) Ergle of Bell, FL, Darlene (David) Douglas of High Springs, and Linda Ergle Gibson of Lake Butler; sisters, Carolyn Williams of Gainesville and Joan Longstreth of Newberry; brother, Dwight Philman of Gainesville; 12 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Orlando and Agnes Philman; brothers, Clifton and Clyatt Philman; sister, Virginia Plemmons; and one great grandson, Franklin Delano Henry Ergle.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. WILLIAMS-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME WESTAREA with Chaplin Tom Tyre officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Community Hospice of Jacksonville, 4266 Sunbeam Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
