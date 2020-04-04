|
KOCH, BETTY RUTH
MUSSELMAN
Betty R. Koch, aged 95, passed away peacefully at Oak Hammock in Gainesville, FL on March 27th, 2020.
Betty was born on November 25th, 1924 in Allentown, PA. She was raised by her grandmother, the late Stella Hartenstine & her late uncles, Walter & John Hartenstine.
Betty joins her late husband, Ted Koch Jr. - the love of her life, best friend and dance partner. They celebrated their 66th anniversary just before Ted passed in Jan 2010.
Early in her life, Betty started dancing, which she continued throughout her life. She also enjoyed sewing, cooking & baking - and her family always teased her that her hobby was ironing! Her proudest moments were being a mother and visiting her grand and great grandchildren. When asked what she'd still like to do, she answered, 'I've done it all. I've traveled all over, had a great life, I'm content.'
Betty married Ted Koch Jr., on December 18, 1943, when he was home on leave during WWII. After the war, they lived in Allentown, PA, where Ted built many beautiful homes, churches, schools and hospitals, and they had three beautiful daughters.
Betty and Ted moved to Florida in 1957 where Ted designed and built houses on his own. They settled in Pompano Beach and added two more children to their family. In the late 1980's, Ted and Betty moved to the west coast of Florida, where they enjoyed a quieter life in their condo on Sand Key Beach in Clearwater, FL. They later moved to the Oak Hammock Retirement Community in Gainesville, FL.
Betty's surviving children include Cheryl Stitt of Spokane, WA; Karen LeMonnier of High Springs, FL; Teddi Davies of Santa Rosa Beach, FL; Tina Jones of San Francisco, CA and Theodore Robert Koch III, 'Rob', of North Lauderdale, FL. Betty leaves a legacy of 11 grandchildren and an additional 14 great grandchildren.
Betty was preceded in death by her half-sister & foster child, Linda Bogert, and her grandson, Carson Stitt.
A private family gathering will be held to celebrate Betty & Ted's life together, later in the year.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Betty's memory to Haven Hospice of North Central Florida, located at 4200 NW 90th Blvd, Gainesville, FL 32606.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020