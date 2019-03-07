|
WALKER, BETTY S.
(1946-2019)
Mayor Betty Walker of Chiefland, Fl. heard the Lord's call and answered it on February 25, 2019. Mrs. Betty in Chiefland, Fl. was born to the late U.L Gamble and Lillie Mae Gent Gamble. Mrs. Betty Walker was a woman of numerous cccomplishments, she was The Director of Levy ARC and current Mayor of Chiefland, Florida when she passed. Mayor Walker is survived by a special companion Eugene Brown, son, Alphonso Stockton Jr. (Charmaine), granddaughter; Ashley Stockton; four sisters; Fannie Bernard (Vernon), Shirley Smith, Debbie Ward (Willie) and Sylvia Walker; two brothers, Willie Gamble and Wilbert Gamble (Barbara). Service for Mayor Betty will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 @ 11:00 a.m. at The Chiefland High School Auditorium (808 N. Main St. Chiefland, Fl). Betty's final resting place will follow immediately, after services in The Chiefland Community Cemetery, Chiefland, Florida. Viewing will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019, 5-7 @ Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 310 SW 5th Street Chiefland, FL. Services are under the direction of D. Williams Mortuary Services, 6120 SW 13th Street, Gainesville, Florida 32608.
