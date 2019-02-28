Home

D Williams Mortuary Services
6120 SW 13th Street
Gainesville, FL 32608
(352) 204-2381
BETTY WALKER

BETTY WALKER Obituary
WALKER, BETTY
We are sorry to announce the departure of our Chiefland City Mayor Betty Walker on February 25, 2019 who has worked and labored for many years. The Chiefland City Mayor Services will be held on March 9, 2019 at 11:00am at Chiefland High School Auditorium 808 N. Main St. Chiefland, Florida 32626. The viewing will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019, 5-7pm, Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church (310 SW 5th Street Chiefland, Florida). Services of Excellence are under the direction of D Williams Mortuary Services, LLC, 6120 SW 13th Street, Gainesville, Florida.
dwilliamsmortuary.com
352-204-2381
'Serving With A
Spirit of Excellence'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019
