STANFORD, BETTYE LOUISE FRANKLIN (82)

With humble acceptance of God's will, we announce that our Mother, Bettye Louise Franklin Stanford, took her heavenly flight towards her final resting place on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

Born March 4, 1938 in Gainesville, Florida, Bettye received the foundation of her education from the Alachua County School System. Motivated to make her parents the late Conoly F. & Martha Days- Franklin proud, Bettye attended and graduated with honors from the first historical black university (HBCU) in the southern United States, Clark College (in Atlanta Georgia).

While attending Clark College, Bettye joined the sisterhood of the Sigma Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. during the fall of 1957.

On December 21, 1958, Bettye married the love of her life, the late Charles L. Stanford, Sr. and relocated to Tampa, Florida to start a family.

To this union three (3) children were born. Bettye worked briefly in the school system, but quickly realized that she wanted to assist her husband in providing the best quality of life and education for their children and accepted employment with the Central Life Insurance Company, where she worked as the Executive Vice President/ Treasurer until her retirement.

While living in Tampa, Bettye and her family became active Members of the New Salem Missionary Baptist Church in Hyde Park where she was a Sunday School Teacher and Missionary Worker who loved researching and teaching the bible. Her church and her family were always paramount in her heart - there was nothing she loved more.

In 2000, Bettye and her husband moved to Gainesville, Florida to be closer to her mother and sisters. Shortly after setting up her home, she and her husband found their church home at Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Dr. Freeman N. Gallmon.

A respected member in her community, Bettye served as a member and teacher of Mount Moriah's Adult Sunday School, served as a Mother on Mount Moriah's Mother's Board and was an active member of the Gainesville Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., to include the Delta Dears.

Mother Stanford leaves to cherish her memory five (5) children: Charles L. Stanford, II and Felicia S. Cruger (Kenneth) of Gainesville Florida and Micah Franklin Stanford (Stephanie) of Tampa Florida; her siblings: Gloria Purnell of Gainesville, Florida and Carolyn Whitehead (Johnnie) of Jacksonville, Florida.

Her heartstrings included her grandchildren: Lee James Cruger (Natalya) of Starke, Florida, Danielle Cruger of Atlanta Georgia, Terrence Cruger of Gainesville, Florida and Mychal Stanford of Tampa Florida.

Her pride and joy included her great grandchildren: Chloe Cruger, Olivia Cruger, Lee James Cruger, Jr., Aniya Miller and Josiah Stanford, thirteen nieces and nephews, 21 great nieces and nephews, six (6) god-children, and several very special friends to include: Alma S. Brown of Atlanta Georgia, Shirley Whiteside of Gainesville, Florida, Elouise Williams Reddick of Orlando, Florida, Julia Edwards of Tampa Florida, Gertrude Jones, of Gainesville, Florida, Sanford and Claudia Ross of Tampa, Florida and David and Bertheness Bryant of Tampa Florida.

A Viewing/ Visitation will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020, from 2:00-7:00PM at the Funeral Home - And on Saturday at the Church during the Processional. The Celebration of Life Services will be held 2:30PM Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church (Gainesville, Florida) with Dr. Freeman N. Gallmon officiating. The Procession will form at the church beginning at 2:00PM. The Interment will follow at the East Newport Cemetery in the Daysville Community of Gainesville Florida.

Note: In an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, Face Masks and Social Distancing will be required during the services.

