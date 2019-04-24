|
|
ROBERTS,
BETTYE BEAZLEY
Bettye Beazley was born August 28, 1931 in Chattanooga Tennessee. Bettye was the 4th child of Allie Alsup Beazley and Luthur A. Beazley, Sr. She died on March 25th, 2019. She graduated with honors from Chattanooga High School 1949, then graduated with honors from Lipscomb College in Nashville, TN in 1955 with a double major of Elementary Education and Home Economics. Bettye met and married Donald Roberts in Knoxville, Tennessee at UT in 1957. Don was born in Trenton, Tennessee. Don graduated from UT and then they moved on to Auburn, Alabama where he graduated with a Master's degree and then a PhD in 1963. Bettye graduated with honors from Santa Fe College with a degree in graphic design in 1978. Bettye was hired in 1979 as a decorator for Porter Paint Company in Gainesville. After 6 years she took early retirement and enjoyed helping Don on their little acre in Jonesville, FL. She volunteered with PTA, was a part of church activities such as Ladies Bible class and Faith City at University City Church of Christ. She volunteered as a docent at Dudley Farm State Park and was also a part of the Begonia chapter of the Garden Club in Gainesville, Fl. She was a seamstress, making many clothes for herself and others, including wedding gowns and bridesmaid dresses. She was also a craftsperson making many types of crafts which included cornhusk dolls and quilts. Bettye Roberts was preceded in death by her husband Donald Roberts. Bettye is survived by her three children Sarah Skipper (Lawton), Samuel Roberts (Sally) and Jessica Dawson (John), and by her six grandchildren Katherine Dawson, Everett Skipper (Sarah), Jackson Dawson, Jared Skipper, Collier Campbell, and Andrew Campbell. There will be a Celebration of Life on April 27th at 4:00pm at University City Church of Christ.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019