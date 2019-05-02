|
MILES, BETTYGEN WILSON
January 11, 1951, Bettygen Wilson Miles was born in Citra, FL to the parents of Lucille James and Woodrow Wilson. While growing up in Citra, Bettygen received her education in the Marion County Public School system . Bettygen faithfully served 38 years of her life as a Direct Care Assistant/Childcare Provider.
She was well known for her positive spirit. She was a motivational woman, one whom loved God, her family and her fashion. Her uplifting spirit captivated a multitude of people that came across her path and for that , she will truly be missed. Bettygen was called home on April 23, 2019.
She leaves to cherish her memories six children, Eugene Johnson, Stacey Wilson, Rolandis Watson, Dovico Miles, Monique Miles, and Brittany Miles; her brothers and sisters, Miller Wilson, Tyrone Wilson Bernard Wilson, and, a Host of grandkids, great grands, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and sorrowing friends.
Celebration of life will be held Sunday, May 5, 2019, 3:00 at Reddick Church Of God 15670 NW Gainesville Rd; Reddick, Florida 32686. Visitation will be Saturday from 3:00 -8:00 at Signature Memorial Funeral & Cremation Services. 3401 SE Hawthorne Road, Gainesville, FL 32601.
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 2 to May 3, 2019