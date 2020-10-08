Beulah Lilyan Mans
Beulah Lilyan Mans, 88, died Oct. 6, 2020. A beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Beulah is survived by her doting husband of 68 years Rusty Mans, children Glenn Mans, Sherry Weaver, Carol Huber, Linda Irby and Gary Mans, their respective spouses Judy Mans, Raymond Weaver, Jeffrey Huber, Jesse "Buddy" Irby and Beth Mans, 10 grandchildren and six great grandchildren. The chief operating officer of whatever house she lived in, Beulah also was the foreman for many projects outside and inside her homes. All these activities were driven by the key component of her approach to life – wherever she lived would be a home. She also was known to be a wonderful cook, fine fisherwoman and keen bookkeeper. Never one to shy away from expressing her opinion to family members, she always was looking out for her brood. She is loved and missed. In lieu of flowers, please honor her life by making donations in her name to the charity of your choice
.