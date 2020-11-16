Beverley Lorraine Hastings Howman

(October 30, 1932- November 9, 2020)

It is with great sadness we share the passing of Beverley. She was born in

Cowansville Quebec married Sidney Walter Howman where they started their family then moved to the suburbs of Montreal. She then relocated to Florida where she and her husband spent most of their lives operating their family landscaping and nursery business ( Atlantic Gardens, Pompano Beach). After they retired they relocated to Sanford Florida where Sidney passed (2006). Beverley enjoyed their lake home for many years before moving to The Village in Gainesville Florida where she enjoyed the company of many friends and family.

She was incredibly creative. She enjoyed sewing, millinery, floral arranging, crafting and became a talented jewelry maker in her later years. She enjoyed the company of her friends and family and had a beautiful smile and generous heart.

Beverley is survived by her sister Peggy Bailey ( Knowlton) her five children Linda Howman, Diane Howman-Forte (Joe), Marilyn Howman Gair (Dennis), Sidney Howman (Shelly), and Wendy Howman Coletti (Chris).

She was also a loving grandmother to her seven grandchildren Ryan, Paul, Hunter, Lane, Spencer, Kyle (Brittany) and Vianne. She was proud to be a great grandmother to Evan and Ethan.

Beverley was a proud member of the Order of the Eastern Star for over 70 years. And enjoyed attending the Grand Chapter whenever possible and the correspondence that she shared with her chapter. Beverley was also a member of the United Empire Loyalists.

She is loved and missed....



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store