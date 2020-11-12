1/1
Beverly Carroll "Jake" Smith
Beverly Carroll "Jake" Smith went to heaven on October 24, 2020. She was 74 years old being born in Gainesville, FL., to Roy & Hazel Carroll. Beverly worked for the Gainesville Police Department for 32 years before retiring in 2006. She loved working at the Police Department and had lots of friends from over the years. She was an avid gardener; working with her plants and flowers almost every day. Beverly was a craft person and enjoyed lots of different crafts. She loved to read which she did every day. Beverly loved Florida Gators football and loved going to the games. She was a member of the Fightin' Gator Touchdown Club for many years. Beverly was a kind person and would help anyone that needed help. She loved her church family and had lots of friends in the church. Beverly loved going to church. She was a member of First Free Will Baptist Church of Hayesville.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years; Murry Smith of Blairsville, GA., and son Matthew Smith of Trenton, FL.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday November 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the chapel of WILLIAMS-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME WESTAREA, 823 NW 143rd street, Newberry with Pastor Tommy Lane officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Beverly's name to the Carolina Christian Center Account at First Free Will Baptist Church. Please visit her memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 12 to Nov. 16, 2020.
