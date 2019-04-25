|
|
CHENOWETH, BEVERLY
Mrs. Beverly Chenoweth, 58, of Williston, Florida passed away on April 19, 2019.
Viewing for Mrs. Chenoweth will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 5pm until the hour of her Celebration of Life at 6pm. All services will be held at New Hope MBC, 21251 NE 40th Place Williston, Florida.
Services are under the
Professional Care of Carnegie
Funeral Home (217 SE 4th Ave.) Chiefland, Florida.
(352) 493-1857
'Providing Everlasting
Memories and Love'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019