HOAD, BEVERLY JEAN

Beverly Jean Hoad, 86, of Gainesville, Fl., passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at ET York Hospice.

Born July 28, 1933 in New York, she was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Gainesville, and was a retired accountant for the State of Florida and she is survived by her dear friend Rose Marie Gonzalez.

Graveside service will be conducted at 11:00am, on Monday, June 8, 2020 in the Chapel at The Meadows, 4100 NW 39th Ave, Gainesville, Fl. Arrangements are under the direction FOREST MEADOWS FUNERAL HOME, 725 NW 23rd Ave., Gainesville, Fl., 32609 (352) 378-2528.



