JUDD, BEVERLY JEAN
(1951 – 2019)
Beverly J. Judd, age 67, of Gainesville, Florida, passed away Wednesday, January 30, 2019, at the UF Health Shands Cancer Hospital. Bev was born April 12, 1951 in Owosso, Michigan. She was the daughter of Don D. Gray and Marie E. Gray (nee O'Keefe). Bev grew up on the Gray farm and graduated from Owosso High School in 1969. She married Walter S. Judd on August 12, 1972, in Owosso. She and Walt moved to Boston, Massachusetts, in 1974, where Walt received his doctorate. In the Boston area Bev worked at Jordan Marsh (sewing department) and Harvard University (herbarium). They relocated to Gainesville, Florida, in 1978, where Walt was hired as a faculty member in Botany at the University of Florida.
Bev was a member of the Quilters of Alachua County Day Guild, served on the board of the Meadows of Kanapaha HOA, and was a person of strong faith, a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, where she was active in the Seekers Sunday School Class.
She enjoyed square dancing with Walt, was a proud homemaker, and was very artistic, excelling at ceramics, sewing, knitting, and especially quilting. One of her quilts was accepted into the Quilting Natural Florida exhibit at the Florida Museum. While her children were young she taught Sunday school and volunteered at Metcalfe Elementary and in the Physically Impaired unit. Bev was dedicated to her family, was a keen advocate for her children, and always looked forward to developing strong personal relationships with her grandchildren. Bev enjoyed her many visits to Minnesota and Michigan to visit family. She also loved her dogs (poodles), and was active, along with Cherith, in dog agility events. She recently attended the Nationals in Springfield, Ohio, and both Sonny and Sweet Pea received their Catch during 2018. She had a very wide circle of close friends, including family, individuals from Trinity Church, dog agility, the quilting guild, the Biology Department and Florida Museum at the University of Florida.
Bev is survived by her husband of 46 years; children Reuben E. (Tyler) Judd, Gra-ham A. (Danielle) Judd, and Cherith A. Judd; three grandchildren: Nolan, Elsie, and Finn Judd; brothers Don F. Gray and Fred (Mary Jo) Gray; sisters Ann (Rob) Dickinson, Roberta (Rich) Hamlin, Carol Graysmith, and Kathleen (Mirza) Beg; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and other loving family. She was predeceased by her parents and her nephew, Scott Judd.
A memorial service will be at 2 pm, Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Trinity United Methodist Church, Gainesville. The Rev. Catherine Fluck Price will officiate. The family will receive friends at Trinity, immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers contributions in Bev's name are suggested to the Trinity United Methodist Church Memorial Fund. Condolences can be sent to Walt (at [email protected], or 7830 SW 90th Lane, Gainesville, Florida, 32608).
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019