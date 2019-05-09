|
KAIMAN, BEVERLY
RUTH SOCLOF
Beverly Ruth Soclof Kaiman passed on May 7th, 2019 in Gainesville, Florida. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Marvin Kaiman and her children David (Rebeca Shalom) and Jay (Natalie), grandchildren Joel (Bethanie Barber), Daniel (Rachel Gold), Ari (Emily), Shira (David Hudson), Aliza (Daniel Epstein), great-grandchildren: Eliana, Amalia, Maayan, Shai, Levi, Ezra and Shula and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her beloved parents, Hyman and Ida Soclof as well as her sisters Adeline (Harry Fish) and Marilyn (Louis Safer).
Born in Pensacola, Florida she attended the University of Miami and the University of Florida where she earned a degree in education. She was active in many volunteer organizations in her life including League of Women Voters, Congregation B'nai Israel Pensacola, Women's League for Conservative Judaism, Hadassah and Manna Food Bank (Pensacola) as well as Mosaic Project for Florida Jewish History. She was proud to take leadership roles in each of these organizations, most notably as the first woman President of B'nai Israel Pensacola and Branch President and National Vice-President of Women's League. In addition to her family, she was surrounded in her life by her many beloved friends including life-long friendships dating to her childhood in Pensacola. Devoted to her community in Pensacola she was a weekly bridge player and active participant at B'nai Israel Pensacola and B'nai Israel Gainesville.
Much gratitude to all the caregivers during these past years with special gratitude and note to Ros Jammer whom Beverly considered her dear friend.
Funeral services, conducted by grandsons Rabbi Daniel Kaiman and Rabbi Ari Kaiman will be on Thursday, May 9th at 11:30am at Congregation B'nai Israel, 3830 NW 16th Blvd, Gainesville, Florida. Interment will be private. Please visit her memorial page at
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 9 to May 10, 2019