|
|
BOWMAN,
BEVERLY LINEBERRY
Beverly Lineberry Bowman went to the Lord on July 30, 2019, after a courageous battle against cancer. She was born in West Virginia on January 18, 1947. She moved to Gainesville, FL in 1958. She was a very Christian woman. Beverly graduated from P.K. Yonge High School in 1965.
Beverly is survived by her husband, Don Bowman and sister, Wanda Joiner, her son David (Lisa) Oliver, 2 daughters, Paula Goddard and Christi Dukes; grandchildren, Jared (Sara) Oliver; granddaughter, Erika (Robbie) Beck, grandsons, Matthew Oliver, Blake Oliver, Ryland Dukes and granddaughter, Peyton Dukes.
Beverly loved being with family, being on the water fishing and scalloping in Steinhatchee, FL. She loved to go to Casinos in Biloxi, MS. She loved participating in the activities and the camaraderie at the American Legion Post 291 in Steinhatchee, FL. She retired from the State Attorney's Office in Gainesville, FL.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. in the chapel of WILLIAMS-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME WESTAREA, 823 NW 143rd Street, with Rev. Andy Cook officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service beginning at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Legion Auxiliary Post #291, 220 11th St SE, Steinhatchee, FL 32359. Please visit her memorial page at
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS WESTAREA
352-376-7556
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019