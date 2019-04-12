|
|
THIGPIN, BILL
Bill Thigpin of Lake Butler, FL, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the age of 91, surrounded by his family in Haven Hospice. He was born in Orange Lake, FL on December 9, 1927 to Walter Thigpin and Beatrice Cora Cameron Thigpin.
He graduated from Reddick High School where he lettered in several sports but his favorite was football. He worked with Coca-Cola USA where he held various positions eventually retiring as the manager of their hunting preserve in Lake Butler, FL. Residing in the area, he and his wife, Pat, lived out their remaining years together.
Bill was preceded in death by his loving wife of 35 years, Patricia Thigpin, a grandson Clay Thomas, and four siblings, Lester, Roy, Bobby, and Nettie Lee.
He is survived by his six children and their spouses, Judy Thigpin, Diane Thomas (Rowan), Billy Thigpin (Sheila), Brett Waters (Carolyn), Jayne Buck (Jimmy), and Bart Waters (Tish); 11 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.
Bill loved to fish being raised in Orange Lake, FL. He also enjoyed hunting throughout his life but his real love of hunting was the bird dogs he raised and trained while managing the hunting preserve. He was an avid Gator sports fan throughout his retired years.
'Dad' is gone from our lives but never our 'Hearts'.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at the First Presbyterian Church in High Springs. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Haven Hospice, 4200 NW 90th Blvd, Gainesville, FL 32606.
Arrangements are under the care of Evans Carter Funeral Home, High Springs,
386-454-2444.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019