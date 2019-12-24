|
CASON, BILLIE W.
Billie W. Cason died suddenly at North Florida Regional Medical Center on Saturday evening, December 21, 2019. She was 80. Born in Clewiston, Fl to Bo and Gladys Willis Warren (Roberts), she was raised in Newberry, and spent most of her life there.
Billie received her business degree thru the Young Harris Business School in Georgia, then received her AA from Santa Fe Community College by taking classes at night. She was the Administrative Assistant to the Director of the Social Security Administration, and she retired from civil service after 33 years. She was a wonderful mom, Mimi, aunt, cousin, and friend.
Billie is survived by her ex-husband and best friend Jim P. Cason, her daughter Diane Holder, her sons David Scarborough (Mary) and Dean Scarborough (Nancy), eight grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. Funeral services for Billie will be held Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Newberry at 11:00am, with Pastor Jack Andrews officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service, starting at 10:00am. A committal service will follow in the Newberry Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions please be made in Billie's memory to the First Baptist Church, 25520 W Newberry RD, Newberry, FL 32669.
Arrangements are under the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF NEWBERRY
22405 W Newberry RD.
352-472-5361 www.milamfh.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019