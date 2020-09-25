1/1
Billy David Nesbitt

Gainesville - Billy David Nesbitt passed away suddenly on August 5, 2020 in Gainesville, Florida. He was born on March 29, 1971 in Gainesville, Florida; the son of William Leonard and Aretear Nalita Nesbitt which both proceeded him in death. He is survived by his two sons Presley and Dalton Nesbitt; two daughters Nalita and Taylor Nesbitt all of Gainesville, Florida; sister Tina Langford (Joey) of Trenton, Florida; two brothers George Young (Katie) of Picayune, Mississippi; Johnny Young (Tina) of Picayune, Mississippi. Lots of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins and a circle of friends.
Billy graduated in 1991 from Buchholz High School and was an avid Gator Fan and had a real love for his family and children.
Celebration of Life will be held
October 3, 2020 at 2pm at Hart Springs (Pavilion)
4250 SW 80th Way, Bell, Florida 32619
Please bring a finger food or a desert if you would like!
In Leui of flowers the family is receiving donations for the care of Presley, Dalton, and Taylor Nesbitt.
Venmo@Amber-Johnson-315 or Cash App $adjohnson01

Published in Gainesville Sun from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
