BILLY RAY HUNTER


1940 - 2020
BILLY RAY HUNTER Obituary
HUNTER, BILLY RAY
Billy Ray Hunter was born July 8, 1940 in Gainesville, Florida. He passed away on March 18, 2020 at 6:05 am.
Billy graduated from Santa Fe High School in 1958 & served the following 4 years as a Marine.
He is survived by his wife Chris (of almost 58 years), two sons Billy Ray II (Tricia) & Jerry (Loriann); 10 grandchildren, Lawna & Billy III Hunter (their mother Trish) Gabrielle Hunter (Blane), Sarah Means (Zack) & Jake Hunter, Justin, Micah (Beverly) Joshua Huling & Nicklaus & Alec Bailes; 2 great grandchildren Sam & Sophia Means; 3 sisters Betty McIntosh, Earlene DiSalvio (Mike) Jeanie Doughtery (Paul) & 1 brother, Larry Bland. He is also survived by 3 nieces & 5 nephews.
He is preceded in death by his older brother Bobby.
Billy was ordained as a deacon in the First Baptist Church of Alachua, and also served as a deacon at New Oak Grove Baptist Church where he has been a member for the last 29 years.
A private burial for family only will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the care of Evans-Carter Funeral Home, 386-454-2444.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020
