Gainesville - Mary Bishop, 86, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 21, 2020. She passed away at home in Gainesville, FL, surrounded by her loving family while under the care of Haven Hospice.
Mary was born January 1, 1934 in Bronson, FL to Barney and Allie Sutton, and moved to Gainesville when she was three years old. She began her 28-year long banking career as a Teller at First Federal of Mid Florida, and worked her way up to Vice President before having to retire due to debilitating arthritis in 1980.
Mary loved to travel, and in spite of numerous health problems, she was able to take a road trip in 2019 to the lower 48 states and up into Canada. The highlight for her was attending the Country Music Association (CMA) Awards in Nashville, TN last November. This would not have been possible without the many prayers of her family and friends, and the exceptional care she received from her physicians. Mary's family would like to thank Dr. Amir Kazory, Terri Martinez, and the entire staff at UF DCI. And most especially, we will always be grateful for the unparalleled care she received from her physician of over 30 years, Dr. Robert Ashley. Dr. Ashley made many visits to Mary's home, both as a physician and a friend, when Mary was too ill to travel. We will never forget the kindness and compassion shown to her by him and his staff.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Leon Bishop, Sr, stepsons Leon Bishop, Jr and Lewis Bishop, and sisters Ruth Harden, Celeta Thomas and Mary Burton. She is survived by her daughter Leigh Anne Bishop, daughter-in-law Holly Bishop, granddaughters Becky Bishop, Marisa Brown and Autumn Richardson, four great-grandchildren, and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2PM on Tuesday, October 27th at Westside Baptist Church in Gainesville. The family will receive friends at the church at 1PM. For those who wish, contributions may be made to Haven Hospice 4200 NW 90th Blvd, Gainesville, FL 32606.
