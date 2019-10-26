|
PARKER, BLANCH E.
Blanch E. Parker, of Archer, passed away at E.T. York Hospice Care Center on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. She was 96.
Blanch was born in Crum, West Virginia. She became an army dental assistant in 1944, and when that career concluded in 1948, she became a cost accountant for a steel casting company in Columbus, Ohio. She then met and married Jessie Dan Parker, and they had two sons: Gregory Dan Parker and Amel Edwin Parker.
After her husband passed away at a very young age, Blanch became a correctional officer in Columbus, and retired from the criminal Justice System after more than 20 years of service. She moved down to Alachua County in 1979, and she first lived in Gainesville, and then in Archer ever since.
Blanch generously devoted her time and energy to developing and directing the City of Archer Commission Honors Table Program, which acknowledges noteworthy Archer individuals. She also did volunteer work with the City of Archer State Housing Initiative Program, and the Archer Community Center Gymnasium Restoration Project. She was elected to the Archer City Commission in 2007, and during her three years of service with the commission, she was elected Mayor at the age of 84. She also served as Vice Mayor and worked on many committees for Archer.
Blanch is survived by her two sons, Amel Parker of Archer, and Greg Parker of New Mexico; and two grandchildren. Her family will receive friends on Sunday, October 27th from 2:00-5:00pm at the Milam Funeral Home in Gainesville. Arrangements are under the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 311 S. Main St., Gainesville, FL 32601.
