|
|
Blanche K. Aaron, 85, of LaCrosse passed away on August 27, 2019 in LaCrosse, FL. Blanche was born in LaCrosse, Fl to Stern and Allene Keith on October 3, 1933. She attended ACT Academy. She was a private caregiver for over 35 years. She was also a Church Mother. She is preceded in death by Her Husband Oliver Aaron Sr, Daughter Sandra Bryant and Sons Dewayne, Wayne, Raymond Aaron and Ronnie Porter. She is survived 3 sons Jerry, Damon and Oliver Jr, 6 Daughters Kim, Linda, Valerie, Polly, Allene, Michelle and a host of Grandchildren, Nieces and Nephews. A visitation will be held on August 30, 2019 at Forest Meadows Funeral Home 725 NW 23rd AVE, Gainesville, from 5-7 PM. A funeral Service will be held at Jerusalem Church of God by Faith on August 31,2019 at 10:00am. Burial will be at Newnansville Cemetery in Alachua. Arrangements are under the care of Forest Meadows Funeral Home in Gainesville, FL.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019