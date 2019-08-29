Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forest Meadows Funeral Home and Cemeteries
725 NW 23rd Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32609
(800) 958-2528
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Forest Meadows Funeral Home and Cemeteries
725 NW 23rd Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32609
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Jerusalem Church of God by Faith
Resources
More Obituaries for BLANCHE AARON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BLANCHE K. AARON


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BLANCHE K. AARON Obituary
Blanche K. Aaron, 85, of LaCrosse passed away on August 27, 2019 in LaCrosse, FL. Blanche was born in LaCrosse, Fl to Stern and Allene Keith on October 3, 1933. She attended ACT Academy. She was a private caregiver for over 35 years. She was also a Church Mother. She is preceded in death by Her Husband Oliver Aaron Sr, Daughter Sandra Bryant and Sons Dewayne, Wayne, Raymond Aaron and Ronnie Porter. She is survived 3 sons Jerry, Damon and Oliver Jr, 6 Daughters Kim, Linda, Valerie, Polly, Allene, Michelle and a host of Grandchildren, Nieces and Nephews. A visitation will be held on August 30, 2019 at Forest Meadows Funeral Home 725 NW 23rd AVE, Gainesville, from 5-7 PM. A funeral Service will be held at Jerusalem Church of God by Faith on August 31,2019 at 10:00am. Burial will be at Newnansville Cemetery in Alachua. Arrangements are under the care of Forest Meadows Funeral Home in Gainesville, FL.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BLANCHE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now