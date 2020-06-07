FREEMAN, BOB

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Robert 'Bob' Alan Freeman, born August 1940 in Denver, CO. Bob Freeman died peacefully in his sleep on May 31, 2020 while vacationing in Panacea, FL.

Freeman was raised in Queens, NY and was a graduate of Brooklyn College. During the 1960's he was a performance artist who worked in numerous galleries and in Off Broadway and experimental theater in New York City. In the early 1970s, Freeman moved to rural central Maine where he was active part of the homesteading and artistic community there.

In 1979, Freeman moved with his young family to Gainesville, Florida. From his first days in Gainesville, he was active in local theater, and was a founding member and Artistic Director of the Acrosstown Repertory Theater. For the past 35 years, Freeman has lived in the Southeast Historic District of downtown Gainesville, a neighborhood which he loved deeply. An avid gardener, Freeman was a co-founder of and active participant in the McRory community garden until his passing.

As a life-long artist, Freeman was well-known for his watercolor landscapes, abstract paintings, and sketches. From 1999-2012 Freeman had a studio at the Tench Art Studios and was part of a group that started Artwalk. In addition to showing work at his studio, Freeman has shown work at numerous locations around Gainesville.

Freeman and his wife Arupa Freeman were founders of the Home Van, a volunteer organization working to bring food and services to the downtown homeless, help alleviate homelessness and publicize the plight of the homeless in Gainesville.

Bob Freeman was a caring, gentle soul, beloved in the artistic and activist community of Gainesville, and by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

He is survived by his brother, Don Freeman; his first wife, Anna Van der Heide; his children Gia Giasullo, Ezra Freeman, and Peter Freeman; and by his grandchildren, Zoe, Ada, Zadek, Samir, and Lennox.

He was recently preceded in death by his wife of many years, Arupa Freeman.

A memorial and celebration of Freeman's life will be held on Sunday, July 7, 2020 at 215 NE 3rd St. at 3:00 PM, followed by a procession to the McRory Community Garden on SE 4th Avenue where we will plant a tree for Bob. The memorial will be held out of doors, rain or shine, to allow for effective social distancing.



