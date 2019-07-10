|
ELLER, BOB S.
Bob S. Eller, age 88, a devoted Christian and family man, passed away on July 5, 2019, at the ET York Haven Hospice Care Center in Gainesville, FL. Bob is survived by his wife of 68 years, Bobbie Eller, his sons, Kim Eller (Ana) of New Orleans, LA, and Jan Eller (Robbie) of Gainesville, and his daughters, Myra Lambert (Jon Allen) of Micanopy, FL, and Nancy Asbell (Bobby) of Gainesville. Bob also is survived by his siblings, Bill Pence of Knoxville, TN, Martha Ownsby (Herbie) of Gastonia, NC, Joe Eller (Patty) of Gastonia, NC and Janet Edwards of Shelby, NC. 'Poppa' further is survived by grandchildren Ashley Spink (Josh) of Gainesville, Wesley Asbell (Tisha) of Orlando, FL, Greg Brenan (Darlene) of New Orleans, LA, Alexis Martin (Matt) of New Orleans, LA, Matthew Lambert of Gainesville, Emilie Loup (Cody) of New Orleans, LA, Samantha Eller of Gainesville, Shelby Eller of Gainesville, Misty Allen of Micanopy, FL, Kyle Eller of Gainesville, Carly Allen of Micanopy, FL, Jon Allen, III (Ashley) of Ocala, FL, Joni Allen of Gainesville, Sheri Allen of Ocala, FL, and 17 great-grandchildren. Bob also was an uncle to many nieces and nephews and a 'Bonus-Poppa' to many little ones. Bob was predeceased by his parents, Ralph and Mabel Eller, brothers Dick Eller and Keith Eller, sister Susie Pendleton, sister-in-law Pat Parra, niece Patti Lou Parra, and granddaughter Taylor Brooke Asbell.
The third of eight siblings, Bob was born on February 19, 1931, in McAdenville, NC. The Ellers settled in the mill village of Cramerton, NC where his mother and father worked at the Mays Mill manufacturing plant. Upon graduating from the Mayworth School in Cramerton in 1948, Bob accepted a scholarship to play football at the private Catholic college, Belmont Abbey, in Belmont, NC. After college, Bob began working at his uncle's drug store in Belmont, which ultimately led to a long career as a pharmaceutical representative with both the Johnson Drug Company and the McKesson Corporation, retiring in 1993.
Bob met the love of his life, Bobbie, in Cramerton where they were childhood sweethearts and ultimately married on February 25, 1951. Bob and Bobbie began their family with the births of Kim, Jan and Myra in Cramerton before being transferred with his job to Gainesville in 1960. Once settled in Gainesville, Bob and Bobbie welcomed Nancy into their now family of six. The Eller family established deep friendships and became active in the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church where Bob served as a Deacon.
Both before and after his retirement, Bob and Bobbie enjoyed traveling, cruising to the Caribbean, and were frequent visitors to the casinos in Biloxi and Tampa.They especially enjoyed square dancing and being on the dance floor at all family weddings and events. Bob loved babies and toddlers running around, visiting with family, playing cards, having a good meal at Cracker Barrel, all sports, especially the Florida Gators, and, in the last few years, day visits to the casino in Tampa.
In accordance with Bob's wishes there will be no funeral service. However, we ask that all who wish to recognize Bob's lifelong example of generosity and compassion, please kindly consider a donation to Haven Hospice, 4200 NW 90th Blvd, Gainesville, FL 32606. Arrangements are in the care of Milam Funeral and Cremation Services, 311 S. Main Street, Gainesville, FL 32601, (352) 376-5361.
Published in Gainesville Sun from July 10 to July 11, 2019