|
|
DANIELS, BOBBIE LEE
Mr. Bobbie Lee Daniels, 62, of Gainesville, Florida, our beloved family member passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at his home. Bobbie was born to Charlie Daniels and Mollie (Mobley) Pugh on Friday, July 20, 1956. A memorial service will be held for Mr. Daniels on Saturday, April 27, 2019 @ 11:00 am at Newnans Lake (5910 SE Hawthorne Road, Gainesville, FL). Bobbie will be remembered by his mother, Mollie (Mobley) Pugh; daughter, Catina Daniels Wilson; grandson, Malachi Gordon; sister Nazalee Hicks; sister Patricia Daniels; 7 half-siblings; and a host of family and friends. His final resting place will be at the Jacksonville National Cemetery. Please visit his memorial page at
www.crevassesimple
cremation.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019