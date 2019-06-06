|
BECKETT, BOBBY 'PETE'
Bobby 'Pete' Beckett, 94, of Gainesville, FL passed away peacefully May 31, 2019, at E.T. York Haven Hospice, surrounded by caring and love. Born June 15, 1924, in Logan, West Virginia to Viola Mitchell Beckett and James Beckett, Pete served in the Army during WWII as a medic, and later worked for many years as a typesetter for Storter Printing. He was a long-time member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church.
Preceded in death by his son, Robert, as well as his sister, brothers, and parents, Pete leaves behind his loving wife, Shelby; daughter, Mary Ann Price; granddaughters Emily Williams and Jackie Pregony; daughter-in-law Holly Cushman; niece Barbara Pepler; nephew George Beckett; and many friends who will miss his kindness and generosity. Funeral Mass for Mr. Beckett will be held Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 12:00PM from St. Patricks Catohlic Church, 500 NE 16th Ave. Gainesville, Florida. Arrangements are in the care of his good friend and funeral director, Jane B. Roy of Phillip & Wiley Mortuary, Inc.
phillipwiley.com
352-475-2000
Published in Gainesville Sun from June 6 to June 7, 2019