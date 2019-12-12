Home

Carnegie Funeral Home
217 S.E. 4th Ave.
Chiefland, FL 32626
352-493-1857
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Graveside service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Trenton Cemetery
Trenton, FL
BOBBY D. SMITH

BOBBY D. SMITH Obituary
SMITH, BOBBY D.
Mr. Bobby D. Smith, 76 of Old Town, Florida passed away on December 4, 2019.
Viewing for Mr. Smith will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Carnegie Funeral Home in the Wade Greenlee Memorial Chapel from 5-7pm. The Graveside services will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11am in the Trenton Cemetery (Trenton Florida.)
Services are under the
Professional Care of Carnegie
Funeral Home (217 SE 4th Ave.) Chiefland, Florida.
(352) 493-1857
'Providing Everlasting
Memories and Love'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
