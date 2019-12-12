|
SMITH, BOBBY D.
Mr. Bobby D. Smith, 76 of Old Town, Florida passed away on December 4, 2019.
Viewing for Mr. Smith will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Carnegie Funeral Home in the Wade Greenlee Memorial Chapel from 5-7pm. The Graveside services will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11am in the Trenton Cemetery (Trenton Florida.)
Services are under the
Professional Care of Carnegie
Funeral Home (217 SE 4th Ave.) Chiefland, Florida.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019