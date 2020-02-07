|
|
Bobby Eugene Dyal, Sr., age 85, of Brooker, Florida passed away February 5, 2020 at E.T. York Care Center with is loving family by his side. He was born June 18, 1934 in Brooker, Florida to the late Leo Alphonso Dyal and Thelma Cain Dyal. Bobby was a life-long resident of Brooker and a longtime member of Brooker Baptist Church. He found the love of his life, Carolyn Kelley, in the 4th grade and won her heart by snitching roses from his mother's rose bush and giving it to Carolyn on the school bus. They were happily married on June 12, 1953 and enjoyed 65 years of marriage. Bobby was a hardworking man who enjoyed his longtime career as a Heavy Equipment Mechanic, a trade he learned at an early age from his dad. After attending high school, Bobby went on to work for SMWall in Gainesville as a Heavy Equipment Operator for 22 years then for Gainesville Regional Utilities as a Heavy Equipment Mechanic for 23 years. Bobby also enjoyed hunting, fishing, farming, coaching softball, and watching his grandchildren play ball. He was a family man and for him family always came first. Bobby will truly be missed by all who knew him. He is preceded in death by his parents; and loving wife, Carolyn Kelley Dyal.
Bobby is survived by his children, Bobby Eugene Dyal Jr. (Jane Wilcox), and Dana (Joseph) Shuler both of Brooker, FL; sister, Alma Leta (Beno) Sparks of Brooker, FL; 5 grandchildren Tori, Amy, April (Oscar), Zeke (Sunshine), Cailyn; 2 great grandchildren, Caleb Bass and Elliana Scaff.
A Celebration of Bobby's Life will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Brooker Baptist Church with Pastor Paul Samson and Pastor Terry Cranford officiating. Interment will follow at Santa Fe Cemetery in Hampton, FL. The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 4:00 – 6:00 pm at the funeral home. In addition to flowers, donations can be made in honor of Bobby's life to Brooker Baptist Church P.O. Box 96 Brooker, FL 32622 and to Haven Hospice, 4200 NW 90th Boulevard, Gainesville, FL 32606. Arrangements are under the care and direction of V. Todd Ferreira Funeral Services and Archie Tanner Memorial Chapel, Starke, Fl. 904-964-5757. Visit
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020