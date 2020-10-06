1/
Bobby Hales
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bobby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bobby Hales
Gainesville - Bobby Hales, 79, of Gainesville, FL died Friday, October 2, 2020. He was born December 25, 1940 in Bland, FL to A.D. and Maggie Cassady Hales. He worked as an engineer/contractor for the Florida Department of Transportation for 33 years until his retirement. Bobby loved fishing and Gator sports! He was an avid fisherman and longtime member of the Tackle Box Club.
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers; A.D. Hales, Jr., Jimmy Hales, and Jesse "Pete" Hales and his sister, Florence Mills.
Bobby is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Katherine Goswick, his sisters; Sarah (Scott) Hales and Dorothy (Roger) Padgett, and a beloved niece, Claudia Resnick.
Bobby was laid to rest beside his brother Jimmy, in New Oak Grove Cemetery on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. The family is planning a Celebration of Life at a later date. Please visit his memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER
INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-
THOMAS
DOWNTOWN
352-376-7556

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Downtown
404 North Main Street
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-7556
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gainesville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved