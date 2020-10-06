Bobby Hales
Gainesville - Bobby Hales, 79, of Gainesville, FL died Friday, October 2, 2020. He was born December 25, 1940 in Bland, FL to A.D. and Maggie Cassady Hales. He worked as an engineer/contractor for the Florida Department of Transportation for 33 years until his retirement. Bobby loved fishing and Gator sports! He was an avid fisherman and longtime member of the Tackle Box Club.
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers; A.D. Hales, Jr., Jimmy Hales, and Jesse "Pete" Hales and his sister, Florence Mills.
Bobby is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Katherine Goswick, his sisters; Sarah (Scott) Hales and Dorothy (Roger) Padgett, and a beloved niece, Claudia Resnick.
Bobby was laid to rest beside his brother Jimmy, in New Oak Grove Cemetery on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. The family is planning a Celebration of Life at a later date. Please visit his memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com
