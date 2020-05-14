ROBERTSON, BOBBY LEE

Mr. Bobby Lee Robertson age 58 passed away May 6th, 2020 at Shands Hospital at the University of Florida. Mr. Robertson was a graduate of Gainesville High School, class of 1979, he attended Santa Fe Community College. He was a member of Springhill Missionary Baptist Church, and the Elks.

Mr. Robertson is survived by his wife, Cynthia Robertson, Gainesville, FL, sons, Johnny A. Robertson(Erin), Chance D. Robertson, siblings, Darryon Robinson, Sr.(Conjwanna), George Byrd, all of Gainesville, FL, David Robinson, Jr., Washington, DC, grandchildren, Layla Robertson, Kayla Robertson, Alayna Robertson, and Zion Robertson.

Graveside Services for Mr. Robertson will be held 10:30am May 16, 2020 at Forest Meadows Memorial Park East, Rev. Adrian Taylor conducting the Services; interment will follow immediately after. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.

Mr. Robertson will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, May 15th, 2020 from 2:00pm until 7:pm and at Graveside from 9:30am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet Graveside on Saturday at 10:00am.

Although the Governor has lifted some restrictions, social distancing is still in place, therefore there can be no gathering outside or inside the building.

