Williams-Thomas Funeral Homes
102 Se Lake Ave
Hawthorne, FL 32640
(352) 481-4599
BOBBY LEE SHEPHERD

BOBBY LEE SHEPHERD Obituary
SHEPHERD, BOBBY LEE
Bobby Lee Shepherd, age 83 of Hawthorne, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019 in the E.T. York Care Center. Bobby was born August 3, 1935 in Waco, Georgia to W.E. and Jessie Mae Stanford Shepherd. He was a brick mason and co-owner of Shepherd Brothers Masonry for years. Bobby was an avid outdoorsman.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Joanne Shepherd; sons, Stephen and Andy (Faye) Shepherd; grandchildren, Daniel and Kelsea and great grandchildren, Victoria, Kenley and Cayden.
Graveside Services will be held Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., in Providence Cemetery in Windsor.
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 22 to May 23, 2019
