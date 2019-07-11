|
TIBBS, BOBBY RASHAD
Mr. Bobby Rashad Tibbs; Adult Protective Investigator for the Department of Children and Family Services, passed away July 3rd, 2019 at U.F. Health Shands Hospital. Mr. Tibbs was a graduate of Buchholz High School, class of 2000, and Florida A&M University where he earned his Bachelors' Degree.
Bobby is survived by his loving and dedicated wife - Ashley Means Tibbs of Gainesville, FL; children - Braylon Gaskins and Bobby 'BJ' Tibbs, Jr. of Gainesville, FL; parents - Bobby & Ester Tibbs of Gainesville, FL; sister - Natasha Tibbs Henry (James) of Jacksonville, FL; nieces - Natalia & Nadia Henry of Jacksonville, FL; aunts - Helen Tibbs Wilson, Fannile Tibbs Leslie (Clarence), Nelcine Tibbs Robinson (Archie), Patricia Tibbs Betts (Roger), Wanda Tibbs, Alicia Tibbs Tolson (John), Annie Smith Evans, Robbie Smith Adjei, and Edna Garner Tibbs; uncles -Lewis Tibbs (Mildred), Donald Tibbs (Elnoria), and Charley Smith, numerous cousins, and a HOST of Friends.
Funeral Services for Mr. Tibbs will be held 11:00am, Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, Rev. Destin Williams, Cleric, Pastor Tim Jones, Officiating; burial will follow in Forest Meadows Memorial Park Central. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mr. Tibbs will repose on Saturday at the Church from 10:00am until the hour of Service. There will be no visitation on Friday. The family will receive friends immediately following Interment at the Chapel in the Meadows, Forest Meadows Memorial Park Central from 1:00pm until 2:00pm.
Published in Gainesville Sun from July 11 to July 12, 2019