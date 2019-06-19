|
|
PARKER, BONNIE JEAN
April 27, 1939 -
June 16, 2019
Bonnie Jean Parker was born in Ft. White, Florida, on April 27, 1939 to Abraham Lincoln Pearce and Eva Mary Pearce. Bonnie lived in Jacksonville, Florida as a child and moved to Gainesville in 1948 where she lived and worked for the rest of her life. She attended Gainesville High School and in 1955 met her future husband, Glenn Parker. They were married on December 16, 1955 and enjoyed almost 62 years together before Glenn passed away. Bonnie was a devoted mother to their four children, while working to help support the family. She worked for many years at Art's Steak House and retired from the Gainesville Sun as Credit Manager after 19 years. Bonnie passed away on June 16, 2019. Bonnie was known to everyone as warm, friendly, and incredibly hospitable. She loved people, and was admired for her warm hugs and sweet, down to earth spirit. Spending time with members of her large family brought her much joy. All children visiting her house were delighted with her love for playing games and making things fun. Bonnie took great pride in her home and garden, growing beautiful flowers, and bringing them indoors to create signature arrangements. She truly made her house a home everyone enjoyed visiting.
Bonnie is survived by her four children; Debbie (Glenn) Jordan of O'Fallon, Illinois; Tom (Sheliah) Parker of Hawthorne, Florida; Gary (Tamera) Parker of Hawthorne, Florida; Rusty (Jeraldine) Parker of Gainesville, Florida. Bonnie also leaves behind 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be at Forest Meadows Funeral Home on Friday, June 21st from 5-7 PM. Funeral services will be held at Chapel in the Meadows Memorial Park on Saturday, June 22nd at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to E.T. York Haven Hospice in Gainesville, Florida. Arrangements are under the care of Forest Meadows Funeral Home, 725 NW 23rd Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32609. 352-378-2528.
Published in Gainesville Sun from June 19 to June 20, 2019