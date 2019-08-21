|
RIDDICK, BONNIE RUTH
Bonnie Ruth Riddick, age 86, of Hampton, Florida went to her Heavenly home on August 18, 2019 at her residence with her loving family by her side. Ruth was born in Anniston, Alabama on December 4, 1932 to the late Raymond Fred Baxter and Bonnie Mozelle McGuffin Baxter. Ruth has been a resident of Hampton for the past 48 years after relocating from Pembroke Pines, Florida. She was raised in California and graduated from Corona High School in Corona, CA in 1951. She met the love of her life, Joseph Fletcher Riddick, on March 4, 1951 and quickly fell in love. They were engaged on June 4th and were happily married on August 4, 1951. Ruth and Joe enjoyed 67 years of happy marriage. She was a devoted wife, loving mother to her three children, and an amazing grandmother to all her grandchildren. She enjoyed her longtime career as a Bookkeeper at Henderson Lumber Company in Gainesville, FL where she dedicated 46 years before retiring in 2018. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Starke where she loved to serve and sing in the choir. Ruth was a member of the Ramblers Motor Homes group, the Red Hatter Society, and Legacy, a group of church members who traveled for fun. In her younger years, Ruth enjoyed being on the lake water skiing where she taught numerous kids in Bradford County how to ski. She loved quilting and made throws for all her grandchildren. She also enjoyed clogging and reading, but more than anything her true passion was God and her family. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Ray Baxter; and her husband of 67 years, Joseph "Joe" Riddick.
Ruth is survived by her loving children, Danny (Sheryl) Riddick, Cassie (David Stone) LeVasseur, and D.J. Riddick all of Hampton, FL; her grandchildren, Clayton (Kirstin) Riddick, Kelly (John) Pietkiewicz, Brandi (Manuel Nazzell) Hook, Ariel, Andre', Peter, Thomas, Abbey, and Judah LeVasseur; and her great grandchildren, Cole and Emily Pietkiewicz, Brayden Nugent, Westin Riddick, 1 great grandson and 1 great granddaughter on the way.
A Celebration of Ruth's Life will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 10:00 am at Archie Tanner Memorial Chapel with Reverend Ben Bryant officiating. Interment will follow at Santa Fe Cemetery in Hampton, FL. The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 6:00 – 8:00 pm at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the care and direction of V. Todd Ferreira Funeral Services and Archie Tanner Memorial Chapel, Starke, Fl. 904-964-5757. Visit www.ferreirafuneralservices.com
