|
|
HINSON, BONNIE SHIAWNE
Bonnie Shiawne Hinson, 69, lifelong resident of Gainesville, FL left this earth on April 4, 2019 surrounded by family. She was born on October 28, 1949 to Jack E. & Patsy H. Eddy. Bonnie retired from the Alachua County Social Services Department.
Bonnie is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Richy Hinson, and daughter Tracie Mainor. She is survived by her brothers Jack H. & his family, and Randall S. Eddy, step-daugher Angela J. Sharp, grandchildren Elissa A. & Evauna I. Allen, Anthony L. Ramsey, Isabella E. Sharp, and great-grandchildren Maddix L. & Maverick B. McHaffie.
A graveside service will be held at Hope Baptist Church Cemetery, 3900 SE SR100, Starke, FL 32091 on Monday, April 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with a reception immediately following at Parkview Baptist Church.
For those who wish to send flowers, please send to MILAM FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 311 S. Main St., Gainesville, FL 32601,
352-376-5361.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019