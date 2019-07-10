|
|
HUDSON, JR., BORIE
Bishop Borie Hudson, Jr. born March 3, 1943 in Gainesville, FL to the late Borie Hudson, Sr. and Alice Young, passed away June 27, 2019 after an extended illness. Bishop Hudson was educated in the Alachua County Public Schools. He married Nancy Acosta Aldridge on May 30, 2014. He was employed by the Alachua County School Board driving buses for over eighteen years, the University of Florida as a Maintenance man for twenty-six years painting cars, and six years at the Road Department. Bishop Hudson was always willing to give a helping hand to assist others. He accepted Christ at an early age. Bishop Borie Hudson, Jr. was the founder of the House of Prayer In Love With One Another Church in Lake Butler, FL. He pastored for over fifty years. Bishop loved the Lord and his family; and he even enjoyed fishing.
He was preceded in death by his son, Donnell Hudson, and several brothers and sisters.
Bishop Hudson leaves to cherish his memories a devoted wife; Nancy Acosta Hudson, two daughters; Gail Bellamy (Quinton), Phillis Hudson-Walker (Dana), both of Gainesville, FL, one son; Bishop Leon Borie Hudson, III (Dorothy), Lake City, FL.
Funeral Services for Bishop Hudson will be held, 11:00a, Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Santa Fe Baptist Church, 7505 NW CR 236, Alachua, Florida, 32615, Pastor Mark Tague, Host Pastor, Bishop Leon Borie Hudson, III, officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Visitation for Bishop Hudson will be held in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 2:00pm until 4:00pm, and at the House of Prayer In Love With One Another Church, 5581 SW 61 Street, Lake Butler, FL 32054 from 6:00pm until 8:00pm, and on Saturday at the Church from 10:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Hudson, 5715 SW 61 Street, Lake Butler, FL, at 10:00am to form the Cortege.
'A CHESTNUT SERVICE'
Published in Gainesville Sun from July 10 to July 11, 2019