FOLDS, BRADLEY EDWARD
Bradley Edward Folds was born in Gainesville, Florida on September 4, 1983 to Allison and Jackie Folds. He left this Earth to join his grandparents in Heaven following his passing at home on July 3, 2020. He was thirty-six years old.
Bradley grew up in Gainesville having attended Martha Manson Academy and Oak Hall School. He transferred to Buchholz High School in tenth grade where he was a key member of the golf team until he graduated in 2002. Bradley attended Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, where he graduated in 2006 earning his Bachelor of Arts degree with a major in sociology and a minor in philosophy. He relocated back to Gainesville shortly thereafter. At the time of his death, Bradley was employed as a legal clerk and Chief Informational Officer responsible for all informational technology functions at his father's law firm, Folds, Walker & Maltby, LLC.
Bradley was an avid golfer with a 4 handicap and a member of the Gainesville Country Club, having made a hole-in-one on holes 11 and 13 in 2015. Bradley was a lifelong Florida Gator fan and a third-generation member of the Quarterback Club. His grandfather, Allison E. Folds, Sr., was one of the original members and his father, Allison E. Folds, Jr., has been a member since 1966, serving as President in 1978. Bradley always looked forward to cheering on the Gators at football, basketball, and softball games with his family. His charming personality and quick wit kept the people around him always laughing. Bradley never met an animal he didn't love, especially his French bulldog named Henry. Bradley had a creative mind that frequently resulted in wonderful poetry, for which he received a prestigious award at Vanderbilt, as well as graphic design images.
Bradley is survived by his parents, Allison and Jackie Folds; his sisters, Derek Folds, Sonnie Gregg (Danny), and Leslie Folds; his nephew, Trace Gregg, and his niece, Grayson Gregg; his aunt and uncle, Peggy and Jamie McElhiney; and his cousins, Kelley McElhiney, Cori Mintz (Rick), J.D. McElhiney, Robert Webster (Nancy), Sheryl Shaw, and Lee Morgan (Jetson).
A private celebration of life is being planned by the family. They ask in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Bradley's name to the French Bulldog Rescue Network
(https://www.frenchbulldog rescue.org/
).
