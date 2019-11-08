Home

Archer Funeral Home
55 N Lake Ave
Lake Butler, FL 32054
386-496-2008
BRADLEY LOGAN YOUNG

BRADLEY LOGAN YOUNG Obituary
YOUNG, BRADLEY LOGAN
Bradley Logan Young passed away unexpectedly on October 8th, 2019. Brad was born on November 15, 1993. He is survived by his father Harold Young (Kelly Walker and children), mother Loretta (Ashley) Sink and two sisters Emily (Chris) Herbert, and Jenna (Joshua) Colvin. Bradley was born and raised in Lake Butler, FL and graduated in 2012. He had a huge personality, an even bigger heart, an infectious smile. He enjoyed riding his four wheeler, fishing, and hanging out with his dog. He survived by his nieces, Kenzie and Kemily, and nephews, Aiden, Kylen, Carter, Brysen, Connor, Tyler and Nathan; aunts, Linda, Tricia, Deborah, Donna, uncle Gene, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Theodore and Myrtle Young, Pete and Loretta Baretela and Uncle Dennis.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations can be made to the ALS Foundation Texas at
http://www.alstexas.org/
donate.
A funeral service for Bradley was held October 14th at 1pm at Lulu Advent Christian Church. Interment was at Crosby Lake Cemetery in Starke, FL. Services were officiated by Rev. Joshua Edwards. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Archer Funeral Home of Lake Butler. 386-496-2008.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019
