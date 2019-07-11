|
|
WASHINGTON,
BRANDON (SMILEY)
Brandon (Smiley) Washington, age 35 of Gainesville, fell asleep peacefully Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Shands Hospital, from a brief illness, surrounded by his family. He was born May 13, 1984 to Angela Jackson & Dean Washington of Gainesville, FL. He leaves to cherish his memories his grandmother Ms. Rebecca Jackson of Gainesville, FL, with whom he resided, grandfather Dave Washington, Sr. of Alachua, FL. Also host of brothers & sisters his memory will live on with.
Viewing for Brandon (Smiley) will be held at Washington Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 2:00-8:00PM.
Service will be held at Eastside High School, 1201 SE 43rd St. Gainesville, FL on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 2:00PM.
The Cortege will form on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 1:00PM at the home of his grandmother, Ms. Rebecca Jackson, 1340 SE 23rd Ave.
Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Services Entrusted to:
Washington Funeral Home
3809 East University Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32641
(352) 372-3328/
fax 352-372-5116
[email protected]
'Loving, Caring,
Compassionate'
Published in Gainesville Sun from July 11 to July 12, 2019