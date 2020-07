CHAPMAN, BRENDABrenda Chapman of Cross City, Florida, 62, accepted the will of God on July 25, 2020 surrounded by family and friends. Her Graveside Ceremony will be on August 8, 2020, 2:00pm in Cross City in the Eugene Community Cemetery. Please visit us on our website for service updates @Professional service under the direction of D Williams Mortuary Services, 6120 SW 13th Street, Gainesville, Florida 32608.'Serving WithA Spirit Of Excellence'352-204-2381