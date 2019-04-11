|
|
COOPER, BRENDA
LOUISE SNEAD
Brenda Louise Snead Cooper, age 67, retired Elections Clerk with the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Office, left this earthly scene on March 29, 2019 during a brief stay at Shands Hospital.
Mrs. Cooper was a daughter of the University City Temple #900 (Elk Organization) and the Red & Black Hatters Sorority.
The Homegoing Services will be held 11:00AM Friday, April 12, 2019, at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church (Hawthorne, FL) with Reverend Carl Gadson delivering the Eulogy. The Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery (Gainesville, FL). Mrs. Cooper will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Thursday 2:00-7:00PM - At the Church on Friday 30 Minutes prior to the Services - And with the Processional.
Mrs. Cooper leaves to cherish fond memories her devoted husband - Frederick Steve Cooper of Hawthorne, FL; daughter - Evie Hicks of San Diego, CA; step children- Frederick Cooper and Stephanie Howell of San Diego, CA; 2 Grandchildren; sisters - Karen (& Wilson) Ausmer and Teresa (& Keith) Shobe and brother - Thomas Snead (& Machelle) - all of Harrisonville, Missouri; In-Laws - Charles (& Cora) Cooper of Gainesville, FL, Gail (& William) Peppers of Hawthorne, FL and Cynthia Cooper and Wayne (& Sherlene) Cooper of Gainesville, FL; nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019