Brenda K. Anderson

Gainesville - Mrs. Brenda K. Anderson age 64, passed away November 13th, 2020 at her home in Gainesville, FL. Mrs. Anderson was a life-long resident of Gainesville, FL.

She is survived by her husband, Daniel Anderson, Gainesville, FL, children, John Mantlo(Angela), Milton, FL, both of Gainesville, FL, siblings; Bruce Miller(Lynn), Micanopy, FL, Herbert Miller(Lue), Pensacola, FL, Allen Miller, Kathy Miller, both of Gainesville, FL, six grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren.

Graveside Services for Mrs. Anderson will be held 11:00am, Tuesday, November 17th, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.

Mrs. Anderson will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Monday, November 16th, 2020 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Tuesday at Graveside from 10:30am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet at Graveside at 10:30am.

Social distancing and wearing facial masks are recommended by the CDC and the Alachua County Emergency Order, 2020-50. If you do not have a facial mask, one will be provided for you by a Member of Chestnut Funeral Home Staff.



