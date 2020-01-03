Home

Knauff Funeral Home - WILLISTON, FL
512 E Noble Ave
Williston, FL 32696
(352) 528-3481
BRENDA WALDRON
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Knauff Funeral Home - WILLISTON, FL
512 E Noble Ave
Williston, FL 32696
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
2:00 PM
Knauff Funeral Home - WILLISTON, FL
512 E Noble Ave
Williston, FL 32696
BRENDA L. WALDRON


1945 - 2019
BRENDA L. WALDRON Obituary
WALDRON, BRENDA L.
Mrs. Brenda L. Waldron of Citra, FL, formerly of Bronson, FL passed away Friday, December 27, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 74.
Born in Stewartstown, New Hampshire, she had lived in Citra for 25 years. She was employed by Levy Abstract and Title Company in Bronson for ten years and she was actively involved with the Marion County Foster Program for ten years. Her hobbies were fishing, bowling, yard sales, auctions and flea markets, but her top priority was her family.
Mrs. Waldron is predeceased by her first husband, Phillip Gause in 1987; second husband, Louis Waldron in 2019 and son, Lyle T. Gause in 2006. She is survived by her daughter, Parish A. (Juan) Torres; son, Lou Hensley and four grandchildren, Lauren, Makaila, Hayden and Christopher.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Knauff Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, FL with Rev. Richard Harding officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow the service at the Rosemary Hill Cemetery in Bronson, Fl. Arrangements are under the care of the Knauff Funeral Home-Williston, FL. (352)528-3481. Please sign our online guest book at:
knaufffuneralhomes.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020
