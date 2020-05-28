BRADLEY, BRENDA MARIA

Brenda Maria Bradley, age 62, Motor Coach Operator & 1975 Graduate of Eastside High School, suddenly left this earthly scene on May 23, 2020 in Gainesville, Florida at her residence.

A Graveside Service will be held 10:30AM Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Pine Grove Cemetery (Gainesville, FL) with Rev. Dr. Geraldine W. McClellan delivering the Eulogy. Ms. Bradley will be viewed at the Funeral Home Friday 2:00-7:00PM - And during the Service on Saturday with the Processional. The Procession will form at 1617 SE 12th Place, Gainesville, FL at 10:00AM.

Precious Memories will remain with her mother - Elease Bradley of Gainesville, FL; (Father - Palmer Bradley, Sr. preceded her in death); children - Karla Robinson (& Lawson) and Christian Bradley of Orlando, FL, Giorgio Bradley of Gainesville, FL, Jaqone Bradley of Fort Lauderdale, FL and Jimmeal Woods (& Deonte) of Lawrenceville, GA; 14 grandchildren; 1 great grand; brother - Palmer Bradley Jr. of Gainesville, FL; sisters - Sharon Fordham and Rosemary McGriff (& Joe) of Orlando, FL; uncle - Charlie Bradley, Sr. and aunt - Emma Bradley of Gainesville, FL; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.

We're asking that the COVID-19 Mandates are followed as we gather for this occasion.

Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'

FUNERAL HOME

428 NW 8TH St

Gainesville, FL



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store