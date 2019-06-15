Home

Duncan Brothers Funeral Home
428 Nw 8Th St
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-2437
BRENDA SMITH Obituary
SMITH, BRENDA
Brenda Smith, age 58, daughter of the late Mary Ann Boswell and Custodian, suddenly left this earthly scene on May 30, 2019, in Gainesville, Florida.
The Homegoing Celebration will be held 11:00AM Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Showers of Blessings Harvest Center (Gainesville, FL) where Apostle Willie & Linda King are Pastors. Ms. Smith will only be viewed at the Church on Saturday 30 Minutes prior to the Services - And with the Processional. The Procession will form at the residence of her daughter, Lakeeysha Sanders, 1719 NE 8th Ave, #G-10, Gainesville, FL at 10:15AM.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters - Lakeeysha Sanders and Lashawna Grissim; 7 Grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; brothers - Timmie Smith (& Harriett), Tommie Smith and Robert Brown; sister - Lisa Meadows (& Michael); nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from June 15 to June 16, 2019
