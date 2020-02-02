|
MOORE, BRENT
It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to our kind and loving son, Brent Moore, who unexpectedly passed away January 28, 2020. Born in Gainesville, FL March 18, 1974 to parents Daryl (Crow) Cummings and Larry H. Moore, he spent his early childhood in Gainesville, FL, moving to Lubbock, TX when he was six years old. Upon graduation from Lubbock High School in 1992 and attendance at both Georgia State and University of Georgia, Brent attained a Culinary Arts Degree from Vail Mountain College, subsequently serving in various roles at restaurants in New Jersey, New York and Florida, most recently as Executive Chef at Tiburon The Ritz-Carlton Naples. He garnered accolades and honors throughout his career acknowledging his skill and expertise, while regularly volunteering the planning and execution of themed charity events for local, annual fundraising.
Brent was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, William Brent and Jean Wood Crow; paternal grandparents, Hugh Lee and Dorothy Virginia Moore; paternal uncle, Wesley Goswick; first cousin, Michael Reed, and his devoted companion Eli. He is survived by his mother and step-father, Daryl and Don Cummings of Alachua; his father and step-mother, Larry and Dorrine Moore of Dallas, TX; son, Brentley Moore and former wife, Jodi Bisogno of Naples, FL; siblings Rebecca and Joey Moore of Dallas, TX; Carter and Casey Cummings of Gainesville, FL and Courtney Lantto of Redding, CA. Brent is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who will profoundly miss his tender, gentle demeanor.
A celebration of Brent's life will be held Tuesday, February 4th, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Milam Funeral Home, 311 S. Main Street, Gainesville, FL with burial to follow at Jonesville Cemetery, Newberry, Florida. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in his memory to National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI), 3803 N. Fairfax Drive, Suite 100, Arlington, VA 22203 or American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, 199 Water Street, 11th Floor, New York, NY 10038. Arrangements are under the care of MILAM FUNERAL HOME, 311 S. Main St., Gainesville, FL 32601.
